 'Forest dept taking actions to curb wildlife meat trade'

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Over the past three months in Ramanathapuram, at least three cases of poaching and trading of wild animal meat were registered by the forest department. A day after a sting operation carried out by the department to catch two accused people allegedly involved in the wild animal meat trade near the Peravoor village, it has revealed that commercial wild animal trade has been reportedly high in the district. Sources said various actions are being taken by the forest department to prevent it.



Forest department sources said the officials seized meat of wild rabbit, aquatic birds, and other birds respectively in the three cases that were registered over the past three months.



Senior officials from the forest department in Ramanathapuram stated that, in terms of wild animals such as deer, hare, quail, and francolins, they are usually seen wandering near water bodies. "The poachers hunt these species in such areas. Though first-time offenders are penalised with fines, habitual offenders are booked under a series of sections, including the Wildlife Act," the officials said.



They further said these commercial trades are often done through local markets and even through online messaging applications. "On order, the meat would even be sent through buses. In efforts to bring down the large network, the forest department has been carrying out sting operations. Such commercial trade would increase poaching activities in the district and it could greatly affect the population of the species in the district. Thus, the forest department has been taking action towards bringing down such commercial trade of wild animal meat in Ramanathapuram," the officials added.



They also stated that, apart from legal actions, the forest department will take action towards helping the habitual offenders through a special scheme of providing income through other means relating to the forest. A series of actions will be taken towards preventing wildlife poaching and meat trade in the district, they added.

