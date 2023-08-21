Home States Tamil Nadu

Iconic writers to be feted on centenaries with book on their works

The books will be about 600 pages each with excerpts from the works of the writers, reviews and essays on how contemporary writers view them.

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a bid to honour iconic Tamil writers including Thi Janakiraman, Azha Valliappa and Ki Rajanarayanan among others on their centenaries, the Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation and Educational Services Corporation has decided to release a book for each writer featuring their works. The initiative is part of Nootrandu Kaanum Aalumaigal - a continuous project to honour eminent writers and help young readers get to know authors better. 

The books will be about 600 pages each with excerpts from the works of the writers, reviews and essays on how contemporary writers view them. “We have roped in family members of writers and also contemporary writers to work on the project,” said an official from the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.

“Sahitya Akademi releases books on authors as part of the Indiya Illakiya Sirpigal series with the author’s life history, their contribution to literature and a review of their work. The books released by the corporation will be more comprehensive. While such a book has been released for DMK leader K Anbazhagan, other books for writers like Ku Alagirisami, Puliyur Kesigan and Pulavar Nannan will be released soon. This will be a continuous project implemented with the help of a revolving fund of `10 crore. If the books are not nationalised, the honorarium will be paid to the authors for using the work,” officials added.  

Thi Janakiraman’s daughter Uma Sankari and author Ravisubramaniyan compiled the works of the writer. “I had already read around 60% of his works. It took me more than three months to read the rest. After that, we both prepared a questionnaire to decide on which works to be included in the book. It took us around a month to summarise the works. We covered all genres and wrote summaries for five novels including Mogmul and Amma Vandal. Such compilations for authors exist in English, and are vital to persuade young readers to find their area of interest and read more,” added Ravisubramaniyan.

