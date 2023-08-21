Infant kidnapped from government hospital in Vellore, rescued after eight hours

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Eight hours after a three-day-old infant was abducted from the Adukkamparai Government Hospital, Vellore police rescued the baby boy and arrested the kidnappers near Kancheepuram bus depot at 3 am, on Sunday.

The police said Sundhar and Suryakala, from Tiruvannamalai, gave birth to the infant, on August 17. The infant went missing on August 19. Following a complaint, Ranipet Superintendent of Police Kiran Shruthi launched an investigation with Baskaran, ADSP (headquarters), Prasana Kumar (ASP), Tirunavukarasu (Vellore town DSP), and Parthasarathi, (Inspector, Vellore Taluk).

Police combed through CCTV footage at the hospital and zeroed in on a woman, and identified her as Padma, from Kaveripakkam in Ranipet. Sources said Padma had been visiting the hospital’s maternity ward for a few days, and had befriended almost all patients there. Police said they discovered a purse near one of the patients, which contained a receipt with her details in it. A hunt was launched in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalapattu, and Kancheepuram districts. Padma and her second husband were caught at the Kancheepuram bus depot. The infant was examined at the Kancheepuram Government Hospital, following which he was reunited with his parents.

Ranipet SP Kiran Shruthi addressing the press meet in Vellore on Sunday | S Dinesh

An investigation revealed that the couple was childless, and decided to abduct one infant from the ward. They got to know that Suryakala has a hearing impairment and targeted her child. On August 19, police said Padma asked Suryakala if she could take her child to show a relative of her’s. Since the two had bonded over the last few days, Suryakala did not doubt Padma and let her take her son. Padma also bypassed the security under the pretext of taking the infant for a scan at the next building, and fled the hospital, police added. Further probe into this matter is on.

Dean of Vellore Government Hospital Pappathi said, “The kidnapper forged a bond with the patients in the ward.” She added, “Renovation works are underway at the hospital, and she seized the opportunity and took the shortcut, used by construction workers, for exit.”

