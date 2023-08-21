Madurai meet a tool to uphold EPS’s supremacy in party

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much-hyped state-level conference of the AIADMK on Sunday ended up as a tool to uphold the supremacy of Edappadi K Palaniswami in the party and as a morale booster to party cadre ahead of the Lok Sabha elections besides targeting the ruling DMK on multiple counts.

The state-level conference of the AIADMK held after a gap of a quarter century, was the maiden event with Palaniswami at the helm of affairs after the Election Commission of India recognised him as general secretary of the party.

By organising a mega event in the southern district, Palaniswami has also established his mettle in the southern part of the state and the conference has sent a message to the BJP that the rank and file of the party is rallying behind Palaniswami.

The party succeeded in bringing in a huge gathering of the cadre from all parts of Tamil Nadu and arrangements were made for providing them with food for three times through mega arrangements but the resolutions adopted in the conference were of routine stuff.

Of the 32 resolutions adopted, more than half of them targeted the DMK on various counts -- the deterioration of law and order, ‘failure’ in scrapping NEET, ‘false electoral promises’, not honouring promise to provide a monthly honorarium to all women heads of families, woes of fishermen and farmers and Katchatheevu.

Palaniswami, in his hour-long speech, allocated sizeable time to the achievements of his government and made a veiled attack on the DMK saying, “This Palaniswami is not the one to give false promises but has been a person who delivered goods to the people through achievements.”

Speakers hailed Palaniswami as supreme leader of the AIADMK and a few even tend to equate him with MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

A few leaders called him as ‘permanent general secretary’ of the party. AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy went a step ahead and said that through the success of the Madurai conference, Palaniswami has emerged as a national leader.

“From this moment, EPS has transformed into one of the national leaders from his status as a leader in a state. When I call him a national leader, it is on the lineage of leaders like Arignar Anna, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Edappadiyaar, the political heir of these leaders, has become a national leader. I thank the lakhs of AIADMK cadre who made this possible,” Munusamy said.

Above all, representatives of all faiths accorded a new title -- Puratchi Thamizhar -- to Palaniswami with a citation at the conference. Former minister Vaigai Chelvan who made the announcement, requested the party cadre to address Palaniswami as Puratchi Thamizhar hereafter.

He also sounded the new title a few times and made the cadre repeat it. It may be recalled that AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran is fondly called by the cadre as Puratchi Thalaivar while J Jayalalithaa as Puratchi Thalaivi. Very recently, followers of VK Sasikala started calling her Puratchi Thaai.

