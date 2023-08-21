Man hired by EB staff to rectify fault electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 26-year-old man, who was allegedly hired by Tangedco field staff for technical work illegally, died of electrocution while fixing a pole at Singanallur on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased, Sandeep from Iyer Layout, often used to fix electric faults in the area on requests from local Tangedco staff. On Saturday evening, he was electrocuted and fell on the steel structures on the top of the pole. Locals found him motionless after an hour and informed the local Tangedco office. Police brought down the body and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered.

Tangedco began a departmental inquiry against the field staff who hired the person. According to sources, Singanallur East lineman Sreedharan allegedly asked Sandeep to attend to the fault. “As per the norms, permanent field alone should climb the electric poles. But at many places, the technical staff themselves hire private workers for such work to manage manpower shortage” an official said.

Tangedco region chief engineer R K Vinothan said, “We have asked the assistant engineer to submit a report in 48 hours to take strict action. Relief of `5 lakh will be given to the deceased’s kin.”

