Home States Tamil Nadu

Man hired by EB staff to rectify fault electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

According to police, the deceased, Sandeep from Iyer Layout, often used to fix electric faults in the area on requests from local Tangedco staff.  

Published: 21st August 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Electrocuted, Electrocution

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A 26-year-old man, who was allegedly hired by Tangedco field staff for technical work illegally, died of electrocution while fixing a pole at Singanallur on Saturday. 

According to police, the deceased, Sandeep from Iyer Layout, often used to fix electric faults in the area on requests from local Tangedco staff.  On Saturday evening, he was electrocuted and fell on the steel structures on the top of the pole. Locals found him motionless after an hour and informed the local Tangedco office. Police brought down the body and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered.

Tangedco began a departmental inquiry against the field staff who hired the person.  According to sources, Singanallur East lineman Sreedharan allegedly asked Sandeep to attend to the fault. “As per the norms, permanent field alone should climb the electric poles. But at many places, the technical staff themselves hire private workers for such work to manage manpower shortage” an official said.

  Tangedco region chief engineer R K Vinothan said, “We have asked the assistant engineer to submit a report in 48 hours to take strict action. Relief of `5 lakh will be given to the deceased’s kin.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tangedco electrocution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp