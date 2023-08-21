‘NEET abolition demand is voice of people’: CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has assured students that time is almost up for NEET and it will soon be out of the state. The statement came from the DMK chief within an hour of the party concluding its day-long hunger strike held across the state against the test.

Stalin said, “The demand for the abolition of NEET is not political, but one for education. Now the demand has transformed into a collective voice of people. I am absolutely certain that once the INDIA alliance wins the 2024 parliamentary elections, there will be no place for NEET in Tamil Nadu.”

The chief minister then issued a challenge to the AIADMK, asking whether the party and its ally BJP could make a similar commitment. Stalin accused the BJP of harbouring the ulterior motive of shattering the aspirations of disadvantaged students by obstructing their path to quality education.

Furthermore, Stalin pledged that the DMK would not rest until NEET is obliterated. “We have waged battles in Parliament, Assembly and on public platforms. We will put pressure on the new Union government in 2024 to rescind NEET. The time for the downfall of NEET is not far away.”

On Sunday morning, Stalin also presided over the wedding of a party functionary. Talking about Governor RN Ravi’s recent stance on the state government’s anti-NEET bill, Stalin said, “The President should base his decision on the advice of the Union government. The power lies with the President, and not the governor who merely functions as a messenger. Ravi must convey to the centre what we have sent.”

