Soon, unique IDs for bulls participating in Jallikattu

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Each bull taking part in Jallikattu events may soon get an Aadhaar-like unique code. Tamil Nadu officials are exploring methods by which unique identifiers of the animals — such as nose prints — can be recorded to create a comprehensive database. Approximately 16,000 to 19,000 bulls participate in Jallikattu/Eruthu Vidum Vizha (bull race) events conducted across 20 districts every year.

The aim of the initiative is to streamline the conduct of the traditional bull-taming sport by setting up a dedicated online platform through which organisers from across TN can seek clearance to hold the sport. The Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, with the support of the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, is set to build a new portal that will consolidate all information on Jallikattu bulls. An allocation of `87 lakh has been earmarked for this project.

At present, the state government organises the Alanganallur, Palamedu and Avaniyapuram Jallikattu events in Madurai district from January 14 to 17. Enthusiasts of the sport organise events in their villages or towns between January and May 31 by seeking permission from the respective district administration.

No official database on number of Jallikattu bulls

Permission is granted after the organiser’s application is scrutinised by several departments, including police, revenue, animal husbandry and health. A senior official from the department told TNIE that there is no official database on the number of Jallikattu bulls in the state. “As the Supreme Court’s May judgment allowed the continuation of the event, we have decided to establish a dedicated platform to track the well-being and engagement of the bulls.

The online portal will include details such as the physical characteristics of the bulls, their vaccination records, and disease history,” the official said. “Identification of technology for the project is underway and is expected to be completed in 10 days. From the next year, we plan to process applications for all Jallikattu events online,” added the official.

The portal is expected to reduce the time taken for granting approval to applications. “At present, applications sent by the district administration are reviewed by the Director of AS and VS and then forwarded to the government for approval,” the official pointed out. Also, a team of veterinarians assesses the bulls’ health before granting approval for their participation in the events.

The online recording of health conditions and other details is expected to simplify the veterinarian’s job. It may be recalled that in March and April this year, Jallikattu enthusiasts protested in Krishnagiri and other places, disrupting traffic due to delay in granting approval of Jallikattu events. The event organisers had failed to fulfil the requirements mandated by the government to conduct the events.

