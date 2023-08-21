TN CM lays foundation stone for 400 MLD desalination plant, claims it to be biggest in south east Asia 

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation for the Rs 4,276.44 crore desalination plant in Perur, through video conference on Monday. This will be the largest desalination plant in Southeast Asia and will be funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The construction of the plant to come up on 85.51 acres is expected to be over by 2026.

“The plant will employ advanced water treatment methods like dissolved air flotation and dual media filtration. Additionally, HDPE pipelines will go 1,150m into the sea, while drinking water pipelines will be laid for 59 km from the plant to Porur,” said a press release from the public relations department.

A senior official from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) told TNIE, “Upon completion, we can provide an extra 400 MLD of water to address the water needs of 22.67 lakh people in Chennai and Tambaram, Kovilanchery, Perumbakkam, Kolappakkam, Vandalur, and other areas.”

This will be the fourth desalination plant to cater to the water needs of the city. The first one, with a capacity of 100 MLD, was inaugurated in Minjur on July 31, 2010, by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Delighted to announce #Chennai's monumental step towards water security! Laid the foundation stone for South Asia's biggest desalination plant at Perur, being established in collaboration with #JICA. This 400 MLD capacity plant at a cost of Rs.4,276.4 crore is to be completed by… pic.twitter.com/BNm5RXOK8O — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 21, 2023

MK Stalin laid the foundation for the 100 MLD Nemmeli desalination plant on February 23, 2010. Another one, with a capacity of 150 MLD, is under construction in Nemmeli. Following the inauguration, CMWSSB produced a video showcasing the plant and shared it with its vast consumer base.

