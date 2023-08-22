Additional marks for GH doctors on Covid duty in Tamil Nadu: Health department

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The health department has released a government order (G.O.) on allotting incentive marks to doctors who worked in government hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be in addition to the marks obtained in the Medical Services Recruitment Board examination for hiring assistant surgeons.

The incentive marks will be provided on certain conditions including clearing the Tamil eligibility test and furnishing Covid Duty Certificates.

Two marks will be provided to doctors who have worked for six months to one year continuously without a break in service, three marks for working for one to one-and-a-half years without a break, four marks for working 1.5 to two years without a break in service and five marks for working over two years without a break.

Conditions apply

The incentive marks, which will be in addition to the marks obtained in the MRB exam for assistant surgeons, will be given on certain conditions including clearing the Tamil eligibility test and furnishing Covid Duty Certificates

