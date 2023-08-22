Home States Tamil Nadu

Additional marks for GH doctors on Covid duty in Tamil Nadu: Health department

The health department has released a government order (G.O.) on allotting incentive marks to doctors who worked in government hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Express News Service

The incentive marks will be provided on certain conditions including clearing the Tamil eligibility test and furnishing Covid Duty Certificates.

Two marks will be provided to doctors who have worked for six months to one year continuously without a break in service, three marks for working for one to one-and-a-half years without a break, four marks for working 1.5 to two years without a break in service and five marks for working over two years without a break.

Conditions apply

