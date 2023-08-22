Home States Tamil Nadu

‘BJP creating rift among parties fighting for rights of SC people’

VCK leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan said RSS and caste organisations are the reasons for casteism among students in educational institutions. 

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: VCK leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan said RSS and caste organisations are the reasons for casteism among students in educational institutions.  Addressing a public meeting organised by the party to condemn the caste atrocity in Nanguneri, he said the BJP has created a rift among parties fighting for the rights of SC people.

“BJP has made Tamil Nadu its target. Leaders like Krishnasamy, John Pandian, Athiyaman and myself were on the same stage for the same cause, 20 years ago. However, these leaders are no longer friendly. A similar situation is prevalent in each state,” said Thirumavalavan.

Urging that people of all communities should foster a sense of fraternity, the VCK leader listed out more than 10 cases where SC people were killed by juveniles from intermediate castes.

“Apart from declaring Nanguneri as an atrocity-prone area, the police should give protection to the families of the victims. In the 19-year-old SC youth Muthaiah’s murder, the police wrongly arrested a youth from the SC community. Actual murderers belonging to a dominant caste should be arrested. In Keezha Natham, Rajamani was killed only because he belonged to the SC community,” he added. 

Commenting on actor Rajinikanth’s recent meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Thirumavalavan said the cat has been let out of the bag. “When the country has witnessed much anti-Muslim violence recently in BJP-ruled states, Rajinikanth touched the feet of Yogi Adityanath.

Had Rajinikanth been made Tamil Nadu chief minister, it would be like Yogi becoming the head of the state. The people of TN had high respect for Rajinikanth, but his act hurt us. Meeting with a leader of the state is not an issue, but he touched his feet. We should protect the entire country from opinion makers like Rajinikanth,” he said.
 

