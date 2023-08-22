Bus collides with car and bike in Tamil Nadu, leaves three dead

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Three persons died and twenty-four passengers sustained injuries after a bus collided with a car and a two-wheeler near Rasapalayam, on Monday morning.



According to Vadalur police, a private bus, carrying around 40 passengers, was en route to Virudachalam from Cuddalore. Near Rasapalayam, in an attempt to overtake another vehicle, the bus collided with a car and a motorcycle that were coming from the opposite direction. While 24 passengers were hurt, no casualty was reported from the bus. The two bike-borne youths and a woman, who was travelling in the car, died.



The deceased were identified as A Victoria (65) from Gingee, Villupuram, who was in the car, and G Tamaraiselvan (23) and E Vijayakumar (22), from Sathapadi near Kurinjipadi, Cuddalore, who were riding the bike. The injured were transported to the Government Hospital in Kurinjipadi. Some others were subsequently sent to the General Hospital in Cuddalore.



On information, the police arrived at the scene, and with the assistance of the public lifted the bus to recover the bodies of the deceased. Subsequently, all three bodies were transferred to the hospital in Kurinjipadi for postmortem examinations. The accident disrupted traffic on the Cuddalore - Salem highway for nearly an hour, but normalcy was restored once the damaged vehicles were cleared from the area.



One dies, 5 hurt as car collides with auto



In another incident near Sirupakkam, one person died while five others sustained injuries. According to Sirupakkam police, G Raja (50), his wife R Umadevi (43), their relative K Thangarasu (60) and his wife T Lakshmi (55), and their son T Mani, from Veppur, were travelling in an autorickshaw, driven by Mani. They were returning to Rettakuruchi after attending a marriage in Adari village, on Monday. K Muniyan (65) from the same village also joined them.



A car travelling from Kumbakonam to Salem collided with their autorickshaw at Kanjiramkulam Kaikatti village. Muniyan died on the spot, and the remaining five suffered severe injuries. They were rushed to the Government Hospital in Virudachalam. On information, the police arrived at the scene and sent the body of the deceased to the same hospital for an autopsy.

