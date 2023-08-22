Home States Tamil Nadu

Bus collides with car and bike in Tamil Nadu, leaves three dead

According to Vadalur police, a private bus, carrying around 40 passengers, was en route to Virudachalam from Cuddalore.

Published: 22nd August 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

A private bus, carrying around 40 passengers, collided with a car and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction Near Rasapalayam.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  Three persons died and twenty-four passengers sustained injuries after a bus collided with a car and a two-wheeler near Rasapalayam, on Monday morning.

According to Vadalur police, a private bus, carrying around 40 passengers, was en route to Virudachalam from Cuddalore. Near Rasapalayam, in an attempt to overtake another vehicle, the bus collided with a car and a motorcycle that were coming from the opposite direction. While 24 passengers were hurt, no casualty was reported from the bus. The two bike-borne youths and a woman, who was travelling in the car, died.

The deceased were identified as A Victoria (65) from Gingee, Villupuram, who was in the car, and G Tamaraiselvan (23) and E Vijayakumar (22), from Sathapadi near Kurinjipadi, Cuddalore, who were riding the bike. The injured were transported to the Government Hospital in Kurinjipadi. Some others were subsequently sent to the General Hospital in Cuddalore.

On information, the police arrived at the scene, and with the assistance of the public lifted the bus to recover the bodies of the deceased. Subsequently, all three bodies were transferred to the hospital in Kurinjipadi for postmortem examinations. The accident disrupted traffic on the Cuddalore - Salem highway for nearly an hour, but normalcy was restored once the damaged vehicles were cleared from the area.

One dies, 5 hurt as car collides with auto

In another incident near Sirupakkam, one person died while five others sustained injuries. According to Sirupakkam police, G Raja (50), his wife R Umadevi (43), their relative K Thangarasu (60) and his wife T Lakshmi (55), and their son T Mani, from Veppur, were travelling in an autorickshaw, driven by Mani. They were returning to Rettakuruchi after attending a marriage in Adari village, on Monday. K Muniyan (65) from the same village also joined them.

A car travelling from Kumbakonam to Salem collided with their autorickshaw at Kanjiramkulam Kaikatti village. Muniyan died on the spot, and the remaining five suffered severe injuries. They were rushed to the Government Hospital in Virudachalam. On information, the police arrived at the scene and sent the body of the deceased to the same hospital for an autopsy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road accident Rasapalayam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp