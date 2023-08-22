Custodial torture case: Madras High Court sought CB-CID response

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a counter affidavit from CB-CID on a batch of petitions filed by an Ambasamudram custodial torture victim seeking compensation, report of high-level inquiry officer P Amudha, and CCTV footage pertaining to the incident.

The petitioner, T Arunkumar, also sought a direction to expedite the filing of the final report in the above case. Justice D Nagarjun adjourned the matter with a direction to CB-CID to file a counter.

Arunkumar said he is one of the accused in an ‘attempt to murder’ case registered by VK Puram police. He claimed he was taken to the Ambasamudram police station, where ASP Balveer Singh (now suspended) pulled out his teeth and assaulted him. Later, a case was registered against Balveer Singh and others under SC/ST Act.

The petitioner stated that he and his minor brother, who is also a victim, are entitled to compensation under the SC/ST Act and under the contingency plan of SC/ST Rules, 1995 and the Amended Rules, 2016. Though their mother Rajeswari filed a representation to the district collector in this regard, they have not received any compensation, he claimed.

He also mentioned that the district collector-cum-executive magistrate had not taken any efforts to review footage stored from CCTVs in various police stations in the Ambasamudram sub-division.

