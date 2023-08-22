Five held for rape, murder of 21-year-old from TN's Sivaganga

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Over a week after a 21-year-old woman’s body was recovered from a farm well on the outskirts of Kadayanallur on August 10, police have arrested five youths, including a 17-year-old boy, in connection with the rape and murder of the victim.

Sources said the victim was a native of the Sivaganga district while the suspects are the residents of Valasai and nearby villages in the Tenkasi district.

“The prime suspect, who is 21 years old, and the victim met on Instagram and soon fell in love. Around five months ago, the victim was married off to another man and she relocated to Chennai. Frustrated over this, the prime suspect attempted suicide. He was saved by his parents, who admitted him to a hospital. Meanwhile, the victim separated from her husband and came to meet the suspect,” they added.

Since the youth’s parents had broken his phone, she allegedly gave her phone to him. “Meanwhile, the suspect checked her chats with some other persons on social media. The suspect called her once again to his village and made her stay at his farm.

They got into a quarrel and the girl fainted when he allegedly beat her. He then informed his friends of the incident on the farm and together they decided to kill her. One of the suspects allegedly raped the woman, before they killed her and wrapped the body in a sack. Later, they dropped the sack into a farm well located about 350 metres away from the prime suspect’s farm,” police said.

