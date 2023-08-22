Jumbo calf tumbles downhill into dam in Tamil Nadu, dies

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A one-and-a-half-year-old elephant calf died after it apparently lost its footing while coming downhill and fell into Mordhana dam, at Gudiyatham in Vellore. According to sources, the calf had ventured alone from the Kaundinya Elephant Sanctuary, in Andhra Pradesh, and while descending from a hill, it encountered stones, causing it to lose its footing and fall into the dam.

“Based on our preliminary assessment, we believe the incident occurred around two or three days back, judging by the highly decomposed state of the elephant’s face. However, a comprehensive understanding will only emerge after we receive the post-mortem report,” Gudiyatham forest range officer Vinobha M said.

The forest department said groups of elephants often venture from the sanctuary, which is located adjacent to the district, to drink water. “We thoroughly investigated whether the mother elephant accompanied the cub. However, the cub had ventured alone. After our examination, we performed a cremation near Mordhana Dam. We now await the postmortem report,” a source said.

Baahubali damages statue, compound wall at Mettupalayam forest college

COIMBATORE: Elephant Baahubali damaged a portion of a compound wall and an elephant statue at the Forest College and Research Institute along Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road on Sunday night.

According to forest department officials, this is the first time in three years since the animal has been roaming in the area, it has behaved aggressively and caused property damage.

Baahubali, which is known for raiding crops, entered the campus at 7.30 pm, following which the hostel residents informed the forest staff. However, before the night patrolling team could visit the spot, the animal damaged the elephant statue and a portion of the compound wall.

The damaged compound wall at the Forest College and Research Institute | express

After an hour of struggle, the eight-member team diverted the animal to the Jakanari reserve forest, but it returned to the campus on Monday morning. It didn’t cause any damage. According to sources, the elephant usually consumes bananas from farmlands in Koonthapanai and returns to the forest.

“We are investigating whether any tourist or students in the college disturbed the animal since this is the first time the animal behaved aggressively. Thankfully, no one was injured,” an official said.

The college is located near the reserve forest and the forest department has given the land to the college on lease.

