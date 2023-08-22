Line inspector suspended after ‘hired’ youth dies while fixing fault in TN

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: TANGEDCO on Monday suspended a line inspector after a youth he had illegally hired died of electrocution while fixing a fault in an electric pole near Singanallur on Saturday evening,

According to sources, line inspector S Sreedharan of Singanallur East engaged S Sandeep (26), an electrician who allegedly used to attend to faults regularly, to repair a fault in KPR Layout Third Street in Singanallur on Saturday. While attending to the fault, he got electrocuted.

Locals found him lying motionless an hour later and informed Singanallur police. They confirmed him dead and brought the body down from the pole with the help of fire and rescue personnel and

sent it for postmortem examination.

In the aftermath of the incident, Tangedco conducted an inquiry and suspended Sreedharan.

Sources added that a detailed inquiry report would be submitted to the chief engineer of the Coimbatore region. “Following the incident, Tangedco has given strict instruction to employees not to engage private persons for field work,” sources added.

