Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC sought reply on plea to build additional classrooms for govt high school

The litigant, K Ponnaiah, an alumnus of the school, submitted that the 62-year-old school witnessed a huge drop in student strength in the year 2019 due to inadequate classrooms and playground.

Published: 22nd August 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought a counter affidavit from the school education department on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to construct additional classrooms for a government high school at Seepalakottai village in Uthamapalayam in Theni district.

The litigant, K Ponnaiah, an alumnus of the school, submitted that the 62-year-old school witnessed a huge drop in student strength in the year 2019 due to inadequate classrooms and playgrounds. Though the collector transferred a vacant land, measuring up to 48 cents, to the school in 2020, no steps have been taken to construct additional classrooms on the land, he claimed, adding that due to a lack of classrooms, students of English medium from Classes 6 to 10 are attending classes along with Tamil medium students in the same classroom.

A Bench of Justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Charkravarthy issued a notice and sought a counter-affidavit from the authorities concerned. The case was adjourned for three weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp