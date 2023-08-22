Madras HC sought reply on plea to build additional classrooms for govt high school

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought a counter affidavit from the school education department on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to construct additional classrooms for a government high school at Seepalakottai village in Uthamapalayam in Theni district.



The litigant, K Ponnaiah, an alumnus of the school, submitted that the 62-year-old school witnessed a huge drop in student strength in the year 2019 due to inadequate classrooms and playgrounds. Though the collector transferred a vacant land, measuring up to 48 cents, to the school in 2020, no steps have been taken to construct additional classrooms on the land, he claimed, adding that due to a lack of classrooms, students of English medium from Classes 6 to 10 are attending classes along with Tamil medium students in the same classroom.



A Bench of Justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Charkravarthy issued a notice and sought a counter-affidavit from the authorities concerned. The case was adjourned for three weeks.

