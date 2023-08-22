Need to recognise paternity leave as basic right: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed it is high time that policymakers recognise paternity leave and parental leave for biological or adoptive parents as a basic human right of the child. Quashing the desertion order passed by DIG Tirunelveli range against a police inspector B Saravanan, who went on unauthorised leave for his wife’s delivery, Justice L Victoria Gowri made the observations on Monday.

The court said his child’s right to live and development of childhood comes under Article 21, guaranteeing him the right to seek paternity leave to attend his wife’s delivery. Since the joint family system has almost eroded, and when the existing challenges of nuclear families are unprecedented, it is high time that the policymakers recognise the right to paternity leave as a basic human right of the pre-natal or postnatal child, the court observed.

The court further directed the DIG to reconsider the order and provide the inspector time to submit his explanation. Meanwhile, Saravanan is directed to appear before the DIG with medical records of his wife and an apology letter. The DIG is also directed to consider the case and pass appropriate orders reinstating him.

Saravanan had earlier approached the court against the cancellation of paternity leave which he sought for his wife’s delivery but was cancelled by Tenkasi SP at the last moment citing law and order prevailing in the locality. The court had directed him in that case to approach the DIG, who later granted a short leave but Saravanan was unable to report back to duty due to his wife’s delivery. So, the DIG passed the order.

