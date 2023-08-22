POCSO case: Man and wife sentenced to life imprisonment in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The Dindigul POCSO special court sentenced a man and his wife to 20 and 14 years respectively in prison in a POCSO case on Monday.



According to the police, a 4-year-old girl and her parents were residing in a rented home in Tirupur. "There they met Rajeshkumar (32) and his wife Keerthika (23) of Sengulathupatti village, Dindigul, who were relatives of the owner of their house. Since the couple did not have any kids, they were affectionate with the girl child. In 2022, the couple had taken the child to their house with the parent's consent and was raped by Rajeshkumar. Following this, the child's health deteriorated and she was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where she died without responding to treatment," the police added.



The police added that, in her autopsy report, it was revealed that she was raped.

"Following the complaint, Vadamadurai police arrested Rajeshkumar, and his wife on the charges of supporting to hide the crime, under the POCSO Act. The case was investigated by the Dindigul POCSO special court. On Monday, the investigation concluded and the judge, K Karunanithi, pronounced 20 years of life imprisonment to Rajeshkumar with a Rs 10,000 fine and a 14-year term with an Rs 8,000 fine to his wife.

