SC sanitation staff sacked over sons' issue with caste Hindu man in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A sanitation worker belonging to the Scheduled Caste community submitted a petition to District Collector MS Sangeetha, seeking action against S Vellakulam panchayat president Arumugam for allegedly sacking her from work over an issue with a caste Hindu man.



According to sources, N Selvi has been working as a sanitation worker in the panchayat. In her petition, she said she has two minor sons studying in Class 9 and Class 8 respectively at the Sindhupatti Ammapatti Government Higher Secondary School.

"On August 15, during a cultural event at the school, a teacher named Natarajan had informed the students not to capture photos or videos of girl students performing in the event. He had also requested the students to alert him if someone is found doing so. Following this, Selvi's elder son, upon seeing Karuppasamy (25), a caste Hindu, taking the video of the girls' performance, alerted Natarajan before going home," Selvi said in her petition.



Stating that, following this, Karuppasamy came to her house and attacked both her sons and hurled casteist slurs at them, Selvi said she left a grama sabha meeting upon information, to rescue her sons who were both injured on the head. Both of them were admitted to the government hospital in Kariyapatti, she added.



"Based on my complaint, Karuppasamy was arrested by Kalikudi police. After two days of treatment, my sons were discharged from the hospital. I went to my work as usual, but the panchayat clerk Kamatchi refused to assign work to me stating that Arumugam had informed him to remove me from work. Following this, I approached Arumugam, and he insisted I withdraw the complaint against Karuppasamy, who happened to be his close relative," the petition read.



Quoting Arumugam who said she would be allowed to continue as a sanitation worker in the panchayat only if she obeys his order, Selvi urged the collector to order the panchayat president to reinstate her and take action against him under the Panchayat Act. Selvi also requested the collector to provide social security to her and her sons.



TNIE tried contacting Arumugam, the SP, and other officials, But all were unavailable to comment on the issue.

