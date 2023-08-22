Home States Tamil Nadu

Set up memorial for M Karunanidhi in every district: CM to officials

Stalin highlighted the importance of erecting memorials to honour the legacy of Karunanidhi.

MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin taking part in a review meeting held at the secretariat on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a consultative meeting held at the secretariat to mark the birth centenary of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Chief Minister MK Stalin issued directives to officials emphasising the need to establish commemorative memorials in each district. 

Stalin highlighted the importance of erecting memorials to honour the legacy of Karunanidhi. He also unveiled plans for a comprehensive series of events including 12 state-level and 144 district-level gatherings and  117 initiatives planned by various governmental departments across the state.

The chief minister presided over a meeting to review the ongoing schemes to honour Karunanidhi. He also directed officials to lay the foundation for Kalaignar Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore and Kalaignar International Convention Centre in Chennai.

Stalin emphasised the importance of the timely execution of all events and also proposed free distribution of a 100-page biography of Karunanidhi to the public. Ministers Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, I Periyasamy, EV Velu, Thangam Thenarasu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and chief secretary Shiv Das Meena participated in the meeting. 

