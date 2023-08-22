Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan court orders release of 10 Nagai fishers arrested for ‘crossing IMBL’

On August 3, a group of 10 fishermen had ventured into the sea from Nagapattinam harbour. They were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy near Mullaitheevu on August 6. 

Published: 22nd August 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

The fishermen were apprehended near Mullaitheevu on August 6 | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  Weeks after 10 fishermen from Nagapattinam district were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing IMBL, a court in the island nation ordered their release on Monday. The fishermen are expected to be repatriated in 10 days.

On August 3, a group of 10 fishermen ventured into the sea from Nagapattinam Harbour. They were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy near Mullaitheevu on August 6.  They were produced at a court in Trincomalee and remanded in judicial custody till August 21.

Later, Tamil Nadu sought their release. The fishermen were produced at the Trincomalee court on Monday, following the completion of their custodial time. The judge ordered their release, said Soures. A fisheries department official in Nagapattinam said, “They will be handed over to the Indian Embassy in Colombo and flown to Chennai.”

Meanwhile, fishermen have sought the release of the boat seized by Sri Lanka. The fisherfolk panchayat in Akkaraipettai sought the release of the vessel along with the fishers.
 

