‘State can’t ban online games’: Companies to Court

 Online gaming companies have contended that the Tamil Nadu government can regulate online games but not prohibit it. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Online gaming companies have contended that the Tamil Nadu government can regulate online games but not prohibit them.

Advancing arguments before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Monday, senior counsel Aryama Sundaram, representing the online companies that have challenged the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, said that online games can be regulated but not banned. Online gaming platforms have already put in place strict self-regulatory measures for the games, he stated.

Senior counsel Guru Krishnakumar, also appearing for gaming companies, noted that cheating has nothing to do with a game of betting or gambling. Fixating the games on mere chance is wrong.

