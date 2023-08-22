Home States Tamil Nadu

TN's Periyar University professor suspended over missing library books

According to sources, university vice-chancellor R Jagannathan placed the professor under suspension allegedly after he received complaints from several students.

By Express News Service

SALEM:  Periyar University on Monday placed under suspension a professor in the Department of Education allegedly after several books went missing from the library when he was in charge.  Professor K Nachimuthu would retire from service at the end of this month. A native of Namakkal district, Nachimuthu has been working in the university since 2005.

According to sources, university vice-chancellor R Jagannathan placed the professor under suspension allegedly after he received complaints from several students. Sources said several books, whose record is maintained in a register in the university library, have gone missing since 2016. Based on the complaints, the VC held an inquiry and ordered action against Nachimuthu.

Speaking to TNIE, Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan said, “The investigation was conducted on the basis of the complaints we received against Nachimuthu. Based on that, he has been placed under suspension. Further investigation is underway.”

Speaking to TNIE, Professor K Nachimuthu said, “I am an honest professor. I have never taken leave in the last 19 years and am punctual. Some people in the university do not like it. Only 73 books are missing. They will cost around Rs 50,000. But I am not responsible for that. I offered to pay for the books as it was under my control. But they did not accept it and set up an inquiry committee. Subsequently, I have been suspended in the name of irregularities.”

