Anti-caste activities of major parties suffered setbacks: CPM Secretary

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Anti-caste activities of major political parties in Tamil Nadu suffered setbacks owing to the vote bank politics practised here, said CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan on Tuesday.

Addressing a press meeting, Balakrishnan said the parties which worked to eradicate the caste system 40 years ago, were not practising the same now. "These parties should firmly work against the caste system and decide not to play vote-bank politics," he said.



"Police should find out the core reason behind the series of murders taking place in Tirunelveli. The lack of industrial growth, unemployment, and the use of ganja are some reasons for the violence in the district. The state government has formed a one-man committee headed by retired justice K Chandru to study the caste issues prevailing in the educational institutes. His recommendations should be implemented earnestly by the government. Though the death of Thisayanvilai-teen Muthaiah was a case of honour killing, the police denied it and modified the FIR accordingly. We have approached the High Court demanding a CB-CID inquiry into the case," he said.



Balakrishnan further said that without the 7.5% reservation, many government school students would not have secured the MBBS seats. "The recent CAG report clearly points out the scam by the BJP government," he said. The CPM leader also said Rajinikanth has lost his self-respect by touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

