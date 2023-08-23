Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin, Governor Ravi extend wishes on Chennai Day

Published: 23rd August 2023

TN Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi. Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi wished residents of the city on the 384th ‘Madras Day,’ while CM MK Stalin wished people ‘Chennai Day.’ Ravi’s social media message drew criticism on X for using Madras instead of Chennai.

The X account of @rajbhavan_tn, says, “My warmest greetings on #MadrasDay! Let’s celebrate this continuum of astonishing cultural diversity, deeply rooted spirituality and intellectual prowess, taking it further with the same zeal and dedication. - Governor Ravi.”

Stalin, in his social media message, recalled that former CM CN Annadurai renamed the state Tamil Nadu and former CM M Karunanidhi renamed the capital Chennai. He added that Chennai is intertwined with the lives of millions of people. 

Stalin also inaugurated a photo exhibition of pictures taken by corporation school students at Ripon Building as part of the celebrations organised by Chennai corporation.

