CM Stalin, Governor Ravi extend wishes on Chennai Day
Published: 23rd August 2023 06:55 AM | Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 06:55 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi wished residents of the city on the 384th ‘Madras Day,’ while CM MK Stalin wished people ‘Chennai Day.’ Ravi’s social media message drew criticism on X for using Madras instead of Chennai.
The X account of @rajbhavan_tn, says, “My warmest greetings on #MadrasDay! Let’s celebrate this continuum of astonishing cultural diversity, deeply rooted spirituality and intellectual prowess, taking it further with the same zeal and dedication. - Governor Ravi.”
Stalin, in his social media message, recalled that former CM CN Annadurai renamed the state Tamil Nadu and former CM M Karunanidhi renamed the capital Chennai. He added that Chennai is intertwined with the lives of millions of people.
Stalin also inaugurated a photo exhibition of pictures taken by corporation school students at Ripon Building as part of the celebrations organised by Chennai corporation.