DMK slams governor for returning file on TNPSC appointments

The ruling DMK has condemned governor RN Ravi for returning the file in which the government made recommendations on appointments to TNPSC.

Published: 23rd August 2023 07:49 AM



Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)



CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has condemned governor RN Ravi for returning the file in which the government made recommendations on appointments to TNPSC. The party’s condemnation came in the wake of media reports about Ravi having returned the file relating to the appointment of the chairman and members of TNPSC to the government. 

According to secretariat sources, the governor, a former high-ranking police official himself, has returned the file on appointing former DGP C Sylendra Babu, who retired in June, as chairman of TNPSC, which has 14 other members. The governor returned the file asking for particulars on the appointment of the chairman and other members.

Addressing reporters at DMK headquarters, the party’s organising secretary RS Bharathi said, “The government proposed a retired non-controversial IPS officer, who belongs to the community from which none has served as TNPSC chairman. Ravi is intentionally creating problems for the government and provoking the DMK cadre.

The government issued a detailed clarification for his queries about the appointment, and Ravi’s refusal to approve the government’s recommendation despite the recommendations strictly following Supreme Court guidelines on appointments is condemnable.” Since TNPSC faced various scams and malpractice charges earlier, the appointment of a retired IPS officer would help to run the agency without controversy, he added. 

RN Ravi DMK TNPSC appointments

