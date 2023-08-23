Drain built without shifting 30 electric poles in Tamil Nadu's Annur

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The highways department has drawn criticism for constructing a drainage channel without waiting for Tangedco to remove 30 out of the 180 electric poles, which are installed between Saravanampatti and Puliampatti on Coimbatore- Sathyamangalam NH. Locals expressed fears of electrocution if the poles remain inside the channel.

According to sources, the national highways wing of the state highways department is carrying out the road widening work for a distance of 29.7 km. As part of the work, the department is constructing a drainage channel in Annur town. People complained that 30 electric poles in the stretch have not been shifted.

N Ranganathan, councillor of Ward 12 in the town panchayat said, “Before carrying out the work, the poles should have been shifted to a safe distance. Now, electricity poles are inside the channel. The highway officials reasoned that they would shift the poles after the expansion work as they need to complete the project on schedule. We feel that it would lead to double work and waste of time.”

Prasanna, the assistant engineer of the highways department, said, “A month ago, we sent a letter to the electricity department seeking an estimate of supervision charges to shift the poles. Once they inform the amount, we will pay the charges. But they are yet to inform us. We do not have an option than carrying out the work twice in the 1.5 km stretch in the town limit. We have planned to complete the expansion work by August 24.”

According to sources in Tangedco, the work is underway to prepare the estimate for shifting the poles and the same would be informed to the highways department soon.

