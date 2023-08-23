 Madras HC imposes cost on state for filing counter affidavit after delay of 7.5 years

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court imposed Rs 10,000 cost on the state government for filing a counter affidavit with a delay of seven-and-a-half years.

Justice Battu Devanand passed the orders to send a message to all the litigants, who are respondents, and particularly to the officers of state and union governments and its instrumentalities, who are responsible for non-filing of counter-affidavits after receipt of the notice, which is causing an abnormal delay in disposal of the cases.



The Court imposed the cost for the delay in filing a counter affidavit in a petition seeking a grant of enhanced family pension and other monetary benefits. As per rule 24(2) of the Madras High Court, the respondents have to file in eight weeks and if they want time beyond the stipulated period, they have to seek leave of the court by filing the appropriate application.

One of the reasons for the long pendency of the cases before the court is the non-filing of counter-affidavits by the respondents. In most of these pending cases, the usual practice is to adjourn the cases on the ground that "counter is not filed" and "counsel for respondents sought time to file counter". "Timely justice is the right of every litigant and speedy justice is the obligation of every functionary of the judicial system. Long pendency of cases in the High Court has become a matter of serious concern. The prolonging pendency of cases changes the priorities of the litigant towards their life," the court said.



The court further said the centre and state, and its instrumentalities, are the biggest litigants in the country. Around 80% of all cases are either contested by the state or appealed by it. There should be a time limit for filing counters and unlimited time should not be provided for filing counters. The court also directed the registry to send a copy of the order to the Chief Secretary, Advocate General and the Additional/Deputy Solicitor General, High Court of Madras/Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court or issue necessary instructions to all the officers concerned to follow Rule 24(2) in true spirit, to enable the court to dispose of the matters as expeditiously as possible.

HC denies anticipatory bail to accused in NEOMAX financial fraud case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a batch of anticipatory bail petitions filed by nearly 12 persons accused in the NEOMAX financial fraud case.

NEOMAX GROUP is a group of companies doing real estate business.

According to the prosecution, the petitioners, who are employed by the firm, cheated several investors into depositing lakhs of money in various projects (plot development) by promising high returns with 12% to 30% interest.

But they failed to fulfil their promise, following which some of the investors lodged a complaint before Madurai EOW police. Apprehending arrest in the case, they approached the high court. Meanwhile, many depositors filed intervening applications opposing the grant of anticipatory bail to the petitioners.

Justice G Ilangovan, who heard both sides elaborately, observed that a huge amount of public money is involved and a thorough investigation is required for which custodial interrogation is very much necessary. He refused to grant anticipatory bail and dismissed the petitions.

