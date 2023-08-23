Man held for not providing monthly maintenance cost to elderly mother in TN

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In an unprecedented turn of events, the district administration has arrested a man for not providing a monthly maintenance cost of Rs 5,000 to his elderly mother residing at Valavallan in Eral taluk. The suspect, Muthukumar, will have to spend three months behind bars.



Sources said Tiruchendur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) on December 9, 2021, ordered Muthukumar to pay Rs 5,000 every month to his mother Malaiammal Esakki. The order was passed based on a petition from Esakki. On July 31 this year, she filed a complaint to district collector Dr K Senthil Raj stating that her son had not provided her with any monetary assistance following the order.



Following a detailed inquiry and collector's advice, Tiruchendur RDO M Guruchandran, exercising his powers as 'parents and senior citizens maintenance tribunal officer', ordered the Eral police inspector to arrest Muthukumar for three months under section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. Eral police nabbed the son and lodged him at Perurani district jail on Tuesday.

Speaking to TNIE, collector Dr Senthil Raj said this incident will make other people, whose elderly require monetary assistance, abide by respective orders or act as per their moral conscience.

