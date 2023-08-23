Home States Tamil Nadu

NHAI starts construction of Tamil Nadu's first animal overpass bridge

An NHAI official said the bridge would be a sustainable model of development for mitigating conflicts arising due to the passage of animals.

National Highways Authority of India

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI:  The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun construction of an animal overpass at the Wavuthamalai Reserve forest range, which borders Madurai and Dindigul districts. The project, first-of-its-kind in the state, recently obtained clearance from the forest department. The construction work is expected to be over by July 2024.

An NHAI official said the bridge would be a sustainable model of development for mitigating conflicts arising due to the passage of animals. "Along the overpass, a small 2.5 metre opening will be provided for smaller animals to pass under the bridge. The bridge is estimated at a cost of `3 crore. We have also got clearance for constructing two underpasses between Alagarmalai reserve forest and Usilampatti reserve forest," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the forest department said, "Currently, there is a 600 metre-long NHAI road in Madurai -Natham and Natham-Thuvarankurichi section. Along the underpass here, a one-and-a-half kilometre animal-friendly fencing will be done by the department. In order to provide fodder for the animals, fruit-bearing trees and grass will be grown. Other provisions include barriers for smell, noise and light and sign boards for vehicles," he added.

