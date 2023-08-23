NLCIL announces completion of Paravanar river course diversion  

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) completed diverting the course of the Paravanar River on Monday, a longstanding endeavour. The larger portion of this diversion, spanning 10.5 km out of the total of 12 km, had been completed prior. NLCIL undertook the pending 1.5 km segment on July 26.

NLCIL completes permanent diversion of Paravanar River Course to safeguard habitats as well as agricultural fields from Inundation. Additional Agricultural Lands of several acres to get water for irrigation. Details: https://t.co/6MZYqMPVss #ministryofcoal pic.twitter.com/6WzQcmwzK1 — Ministry of Coal (@CoalMinistry) August 22, 2023

According to a statement, the temporary alignment of the Paravanar River course is situated 60 metres from Mine-2's cut face. The river managed stormwater from the catchment area spanning over 100 sq km in the northwestern and southern regions. This work of permanently diverting the Paravanar became vital due as numerous villages and agricultural fields within the vicinity must be shielded from flooding during monsoon.

The project area is around 18 hectares and the water from the river, discharged by NLCIL mines throughout the year, is already being used to irrigate several acres of land. The newly commissioned Paravanar permanent river course will enable additional agricultural lands to receive water for irrigation, further contributing to the availability of groundwater resources.

The release stated the successful completion of the undertaking was made possible through the collaboration of various stakeholders, including villagers, their representatives, local authorities, police officials, the Cuddalore collector, the state government, and the Union Ministry of coal. There was resistance from local villagers and farmer associations against the river course diversion work which was solved later.

