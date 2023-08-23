Home States Tamil Nadu

NLCIL announces completion of Paravanar river course diversion  

According to a statement, the temporary alignment of the Paravanar river course is situated 60 metres from Mine-2's cut face.

Published: 23rd August 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Paravanar river

NLCIL completes permanent diversion of Paravanar River Course to safeguard habitats as well as agricultural fields from Inundation.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) completed diverting the course of the Paravanar River on Monday, a longstanding endeavour. The larger portion of this diversion, spanning 10.5 km out of the total of 12 km, had been completed prior. NLCIL undertook the pending 1.5 km segment on July 26.

According to a statement, the temporary alignment of the Paravanar River course is situated 60 metres from Mine-2's cut face. The river managed stormwater from the catchment area spanning over 100 sq km in the northwestern and southern regions. This work of permanently diverting the Paravanar became vital due as numerous villages and agricultural fields within the vicinity must be shielded from flooding during monsoon.

The project area is around 18 hectares and the water from the river, discharged by NLCIL mines throughout the year, is already being used to irrigate several acres of land. The newly commissioned Paravanar permanent river course will enable additional agricultural lands to receive water for irrigation, further contributing to the availability of groundwater resources.

The release stated the successful completion of the undertaking was made possible through the collaboration of various stakeholders, including villagers, their representatives, local authorities, police officials, the Cuddalore collector, the state government, and the Union Ministry of coal. There was resistance from local villagers and farmer associations against the river course diversion work which was solved later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paravanar river Paravanar river course diversion Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp