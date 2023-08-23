Poor administration at TNTEU affects future prospects of B.Ed students in Tamil Nadu

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Poor administration, amplified by vacancies in administrative posts including vice-chancellor and controller of examination, is affecting the prospects of students at the Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University (TNTEU). The delay in conducting B.Ed exams and publishing results is affecting many students who are seeking to take up teaching jobs.

According to students, the second and fourth-semester examinations, which were supposed to be held in May, were conducted from August 3 to 18. Second-year B.Ed student K Narmatha from Coimbatore said, “Because the exam was delayed, we could not land jobs in private schools as many refused to hire us without final semester exam results.”

Another student, K Sreemathi (name changed) from Erode, said, “Following continuous requests, a matriculation school agreed to take me in as a trainee teacher, but only for half the salary of Rs 6,000. Only when results are declared will I get the full salary of Rs 12,000?”

An assistant professor in a government B.Ed College pointed out that key administrative posts like vice-chancellor and controller of examination at TNTEU have been vacant for a long time and said lethargy was the reason for the delay. “TNTEU management did not prepare the answer sheets on time. Due to poor administration, the exam was delayed by two months. Answer script evaluation will start next week and results will likely be released in September.”

The principal of a private B.Ed college in Coimbatore said TNTEU was yet to distribute mark sheets of the fourth-semester exam to students of the 2020-22 batch because the printer did not function. Adding to the woes is the friction between the state government and the governor. “Vice-chancellor N Panchanathan completed his tenure more than two years ago, but the higher education department is yet to form a V-C search committee.

Even if it is constituted, the committee might remain inactive due to the power struggle between the government and the governor’s office,” AUT vice-president P Thirunavukkarasu said. When contacted, TNTEU V-C committee member P Natesan admitted answer sheets were not ready because the printing firm delayed them. He added that TNTEU purchased a printer for `30 lakh recently and mark sheets would be distributed soon.

