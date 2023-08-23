Rs 4.5L construction workers in TN provided welfare assistance worth Rs 500 crore in last two years

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: After the DMK came to power, over 4.5 lakh construction workers received welfare assistance worth a total of Rs 500 crore, said Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board Chairman Ponkumar in a press meet on Tuesday. Taking a dig at the AIADMK's rule in the past, the chairman said the previous government neither implemented any new schemes for the welfare of the workers nor increased the funds for the existing schemes.



"The number of workers who registered in the board dropped from 32 lahks to 12 lakh during the AIADMK rule. However, within just two years after the DMK was voted to power, around 22 lahks more workers registered in around 18 welfare boards that are functioning in the state," he said. He further highlighted that around 10 lakh workers have registered with the construction workers welfare Board.



Ponkumar also recalled that the solatium for the families of construction workers, who died in accidents, was increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, while for natural death, the amount was increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.



Condemning the union government over the NEET exam, the worker's board chairman said, "The exam should be cancelled so that the dream of construction workers' children to become doctors would come true. For the welfare of the worker's students, the TN government has introduced various schemes. The welfare board takes care of the education expenses, including hostel fees, of the board members' girl children who pursue medicine. However, the NEET exam acts as a barrier for them," he said.



Ponkumar further said that the request of the workers to provide them a bonus and free dress for the upcoming Deepavali festival would be brought to the attention of Chief Minister MK Stalin. The chairman also provided welfare assistance worth Rs 36,36,000 to 96 beneficiaries on the occasion.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: After the DMK came to power, over 4.5 lakh construction workers received welfare assistance worth a total of Rs 500 crore, said Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board Chairman Ponkumar in a press meet on Tuesday. Taking a dig at the AIADMK's rule in the past, the chairman said the previous government neither implemented any new schemes for the welfare of the workers nor increased the funds for the existing schemes. "The number of workers who registered in the board dropped from 32 lahks to 12 lakh during the AIADMK rule. However, within just two years after the DMK was voted to power, around 22 lahks more workers registered in around 18 welfare boards that are functioning in the state," he said. He further highlighted that around 10 lakh workers have registered with the construction workers welfare Board. Ponkumar also recalled that the solatium for the families of construction workers, who died in accidents, was increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, while for natural death, the amount was increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. Condemning the union government over the NEET exam, the worker's board chairman said, "The exam should be cancelled so that the dream of construction workers' children to become doctors would come true. For the welfare of the worker's students, the TN government has introduced various schemes. The welfare board takes care of the education expenses, including hostel fees, of the board members' girl children who pursue medicine. However, the NEET exam acts as a barrier for them," he said. Ponkumar further said that the request of the workers to provide them a bonus and free dress for the upcoming Deepavali festival would be brought to the attention of Chief Minister MK Stalin. The chairman also provided welfare assistance worth Rs 36,36,000 to 96 beneficiaries on the occasion.