'Something is terribly rotten': HC on orders discharging TN Ministers from disproportionate assets case

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (HC) on Wednesday took up suo motu revision of the two orders of Virudhunagar principal district and sessions court discharging two ministers from separate disproportionate assets cases. The HC said there was a dubious pattern in the way the verdicts were delivered.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had filed these cases against Tamil Nadu Minister for Finance Thangam Thennarasu and Minister for Revenue KKSSR Ramachandran, and a district court had acquitted them.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who initiated the suo motu revision, said, “Please look at these two orders. They are formatted exactly the same. What they have done is replace facts, numbers and dates; All others are the same. There is a pattern.”

He was referring to the orders passed by the principal district and sessions court in Virudhunagar on December 13, 2022, and July 20, 2023, to discharge the ministers and their relatives.

Using a quote by renowned English dramatist William Shakespeare ("something is rotten in the State of Denmark..." from 'Hamlet'), the judge said that "something is terribly rotten" in the special courts of the state as "a perfect game" was played by the two opponents - "one was the accused and the other was the prosecution."

Justice Venkatesh said that the DVAC usually files the final report by relying upon the materials and witness statements and then files the discharge petition. The discharge petitions in these two cases have been curiously kept pending till 2021, he pointed out.

What is equally curious, the judge observed, was that the officer who wrote the counter-affidavit against the discharge petitions had opposed it tooth and nail. However, he continued, the same person has filed a memo before the court saying that he has to further investigate certain issues raised by the accused persons in their discharge petitions.

Justice Venkatesh held that the judiciary has been unfortunately caught in an ‘unholy alliance’ and lamented that the criminal justice system of the country would suffer. That is why this constitutional court has taken up the revision to ensure nothing of that sort happens, he remarked.

Thangam Thennarasu and his wife were discharged by an order dated December 13, 2022 in the DA case filed by the DVAC in 2012, a year after the AIADMK government came to power, for amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 76.40 crore during his tenure as a minister between 2006 and 2011.

Ramachandran, his wife Adilakshmi, and a friend Shanmugam were discharged by an order dated July 20, 2023, from the DA case registered for amassing assets worth Rs 44.59 crore.

It may be noted that Justice Venkatesh recently initiated a suo motu revision of an order made by the principal district and sessions court in Vellore discharging Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi and his relatives from a disproportionate assets case.

