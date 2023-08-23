Southern railway saved Rs 94L via electrification of pit lines 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The decision of the railways to electrify pit lines at coaching yards for testing and maintenance of LHB rakes has helped save Rs 94.13 lakh until now. Out of the total 45 pit lines within the jurisdiction of the Southern Railway, 41 have been equipped with a 750v power supply.

In November 2016, the railway board made a policy decision to fully transition its production to LHB coaches starting in April 2018. An energy review brought to light that diesel consumption for testing and maintaining LHB rakes at washing and pit lines amounted to about 1.84 lakh litres per day, leading to an annual recurring expense exceeding Rs 668 crore.

This cost was projected to increase by 20% each year. In comparison, grid electrical energy is 70% to 80% more cost-effective. In this context, Indian Railways had allotted Rs 210 crore to establish a power supply across 411 washing and pit lines.

The project has been successfully completed at 41 pit lines located at coaching yards under the Southern Railway, including Basin Bridge (14), Egmore Gopalsamy Nagar Depot (3), Tambaram (2), Madurai (4), Tirunelveli (3), Thiruvananthapuram (5), Ernakulam Marshalling Yard (3), Nagercoil (3), Coimbatore (2), and Tiruchchirappalli (2). The works are underway at four pit lines.

