Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern railway saved Rs 94L via electrification of pit lines 

In November 2016, the railway board made a policy decision to fully transition its production to LHB coaches starting April 2018.

Published: 23rd August 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Railways. Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

Southern Railways. Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The decision of the railways to electrify pit lines at coaching yards for testing and maintenance of LHB rakes has helped save Rs 94.13 lakh until now. Out of the total 45 pit lines within the jurisdiction of the Southern Railway, 41 have been equipped with a 750v power supply. 

In November 2016, the railway board made a policy decision to fully transition its production to LHB coaches starting in April 2018. An energy review brought to light that diesel consumption for testing and maintaining LHB rakes at washing and pit lines amounted to about 1.84 lakh litres per day, leading to an annual recurring expense exceeding Rs 668 crore.

This cost was projected to increase by 20% each year. In comparison, grid electrical energy is 70% to 80% more cost-effective. In this context, Indian Railways had allotted Rs 210 crore to establish a power supply across 411 washing and pit lines. 

The project has been successfully completed at 41 pit lines located at coaching yards under the Southern Railway, including Basin Bridge (14), Egmore Gopalsamy Nagar Depot (3), Tambaram (2), Madurai (4), Tirunelveli (3), Thiruvananthapuram (5), Ernakulam Marshalling Yard (3), Nagercoil (3), Coimbatore (2), and Tiruchchirappalli (2). The works are underway at four pit lines. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern railway  electrification of pit lines 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp