Speaker R Selvam assures Goubert Market traders' demands will be met

The project envisages construction of a three-storey building with provisions for two-wheeler parking on each floor, costing Rs 53 crore and covering 2.9-acre area.

Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker Embalam R Selvam

Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker Embalam R Selvam (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  As a result of several protests by traders, the impasse over the construction of a modern market by demolishing the existing Goubert Market under the smart city project is finally going to be resolved with speaker R Selvam holding a meeting with the traders, MLAs G Nehru and AKD Arumugham, and other officials on Tuesday.

All issues have been thrashed out paving the way for the commencement of construction, the speaker told TNIE. The foundation stone is expected to be laid next week, he added.

The project envisages the construction of a three-storey building with provisions for two-wheeler parking on each floor, costing Rs 53 crore and covering the 2.9-acre area. The construction will be carried out by the National Building Constructions Corporation (NBCC) on behalf of Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL).

At the meeting, the administration complied with the demands of the traders by providing them with a token for reallocation after completion. All the 572 shop runners and 450 Adi Kasu vendors who are operating in the market would be given a token by the municipality. They would be accommodated in the ground floor and basement as per their demand.

During the construction, the traders would be provided with temporary sheds in the adjoining old prison premises. The administration has also agreed to construct the market in phases. Though there are some differences over the number of phases, it will be ironed out, the officials said. While the traders want the construction to be done in four phases, the officials suggest it be in two phases and be completed within a year. Otherwise, the construction would get delayed leading to further complications, added the officials. The meeting was attended by R Ravichandran of PSCDL, S Sivakumar, the Puducherry municipality commissioner, and other officials.
 

