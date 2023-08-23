Tamil Nadu CM lays foundation stone for Rs 150-crore multi-speciality hospital in Vellore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday threw open newly constructed Co-opted showrooms and hospital buildings across the state through video conference. According to a statement, two Co-optex showrooms have been constructed at Tirunelveli and Hosur in Krishnagiri district at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore.

The Virudhunagar Mega Handloom Cluster Scheme facilitated the creation of three dying units in Thottiyapatti (Madurai), Karaikudi (Sivaganga district) and Sankarankoil (Tenkasi district) at a cost of Rs 2.28 crore, all of which the chief minister inaugurated.

Stalin also opened outpatient blocks at Pernampatt government hospital along with Ayush hospital buildings in Theni and Tiruvannamalai which have been established at a cost of Rs 21.08 crore. He laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital on the Vellore Government Hospital campus at a cost of Rs 150 crore. Ministers Duraimurgan, R Gandhi, EV Velu, Ma Subramanian and chief secretary Shiv Das Meena were present.

கைத்தறி, கைத்திறன், துணிநூல் மற்றும் கதர்த்துறை சார்பில் திருநெல்வேலியில் ரூ. 4 கோடி மதிப்பீட்டில் கட்டப்பட்டுள்ள கோ-ஆப்டெக்ஸின் வணிக வளாகம், கிருஷ்ணகிரி மாவட்டம், ஓசூரில் ரூ. 1.50 கோடி செலவில் கட்டப்பட்டுள்ள கோ-ஆப்டெக்ஸின் விற்பனை நிலையம் மற்றும் ரூ. 2.28 கோடி செலவில்… pic.twitter.com/Mm443scrZH — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) August 22, 2023

மருத்துவம் மற்றும் மக்கள் நல்வாழ்வுத் துறை சார்பில் வேலூர் மாவட்டம், பேர்ணாம்பட்டு அரசு மருத்துவமனையில் ரூ. 7.58 கோடி செலவில் கட்டப்பட்டுள்ள புதிய புறநோயாளிகள் பிரிவுக் கட்டடம், தேனி மற்றும் திருவண்ணாமலை ஆகிய இடங்களில் ரூ. 13.50 கோடி செலவில் கட்டப்பட்டுள்ள தலா 50 படுக்கை… pic.twitter.com/zJmkX905F8 — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) August 22, 2023