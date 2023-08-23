Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM lays foundation stone for Rs 150-crore multi-speciality hospital in Vellore

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday threw open newly constructed Co-optex showrooms and hospital buildings across the state through video-conference.

MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurating the projects via video conference | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday threw open newly constructed Co-opted showrooms and hospital buildings across the state through video conference. According to a statement, two Co-optex showrooms have been constructed at Tirunelveli and Hosur in Krishnagiri district at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore.

The Virudhunagar Mega Handloom Cluster Scheme facilitated the creation of three dying units in Thottiyapatti (Madurai), Karaikudi (Sivaganga district) and Sankarankoil (Tenkasi district) at a cost of Rs 2.28 crore, all of which the chief minister inaugurated. 

Stalin also opened outpatient blocks at Pernampatt government hospital along with Ayush hospital buildings in Theni and Tiruvannamalai which have been established at a cost of Rs 21.08 crore. He laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital on the Vellore Government Hospital campus at a cost of Rs 150 crore. Ministers Duraimurgan, R Gandhi, EV Velu, Ma Subramanian and chief secretary Shiv Das Meena were present.

