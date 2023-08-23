Tamil Nadu engineering admissions' final round of counselling begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The third and final round of counselling for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions (TNEA) began on Tuesday for which students who have cut-off marks between 141.86 and 77.5 are eligible.

After two rounds, only 35% of seats have been filled. The choice filling for the third round will go on till April 24. More than 64,500 students were eligible for second-round counselling, of which 35,480 students got allotment. Out of 1.45 lakh engineering seats, 49,707 have been filled so far.

Even in the second round, students preferred to join computer science, artificial intelligence, electronics and communication engineering and information technology. The demand for mechanical and civil is very less, said career consultant Jayaprakash Gandhi.

Out of 440 colleges, 37 colleges could not fill even a single seat at the end of the second-round counselling and 208 colleges couldn’t fill 10% of their seats. A total of 6,222 students have been allotted seats under 7.5% reservation so far.

The provisional allotment for students for upward movement has also been given and choice filling started on Wednesday. Students who got provisional allotment through upward movement should join the colleges before August 28.

CHENNAI: The third and final round of counselling for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions (TNEA) began on Tuesday for which students who have cut-off marks between 141.86 and 77.5 are eligible. After two rounds, only 35% of seats have been filled. The choice filling for the third round will go on till April 24. More than 64,500 students were eligible for second-round counselling, of which 35,480 students got allotment. Out of 1.45 lakh engineering seats, 49,707 have been filled so far. Even in the second round, students preferred to join computer science, artificial intelligence, electronics and communication engineering and information technology. The demand for mechanical and civil is very less, said career consultant Jayaprakash Gandhi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Out of 440 colleges, 37 colleges could not fill even a single seat at the end of the second-round counselling and 208 colleges couldn’t fill 10% of their seats. A total of 6,222 students have been allotted seats under 7.5% reservation so far. The provisional allotment for students for upward movement has also been given and choice filling started on Wednesday. Students who got provisional allotment through upward movement should join the colleges before August 28.