Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu minister says govt mulling over reducing working hours of Tasmac

Speaking to reporters after distributing welfare assistance worth `59 lakh to 31 beneficiaries at the collectorate, he said,

Published: 23rd August 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

S Muthuswamy

Minister S Muthuswamy distributing assistance in Erode on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE:  A day after the Madurai bench of Madras High Court sought the government’s response in a PIL plea on reducing the working hours of Tasmac outlets, minister for prohibition S Muthusamy on Tuesday said the government is discussing the issue.

Speaking to reporters after distributing welfare assistance worth `59 lakh to 31 beneficiaries at the collectorate, he said, “Steps are being taken to display a price list at all Tasmac outlets. The court has given us guidelines in this regard.”

On auctioning  Tasmac bars, he said, “A case in this connection is pending before the High Court. Steps will be taken after the court gives its order.” KK Ramesh, a social activist, filed a petition in the Madurai Bench seeking to reduce the working hours of liquor shops. During the hearing on Monday, the court posed several questions to the government, including a reduction of working hours and displaying price lists at all  Tasmac outlets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Muthuswamy working hours of Tasmac outlets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp