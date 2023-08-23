Tamil Nadu minister says govt mulling over reducing working hours of Tasmac

By Express News Service

ERODE: A day after the Madurai bench of Madras High Court sought the government’s response in a PIL plea on reducing the working hours of Tasmac outlets, minister for prohibition S Muthusamy on Tuesday said the government is discussing the issue.

Speaking to reporters after distributing welfare assistance worth `59 lakh to 31 beneficiaries at the collectorate, he said, “Steps are being taken to display a price list at all Tasmac outlets. The court has given us guidelines in this regard.”

On auctioning Tasmac bars, he said, “A case in this connection is pending before the High Court. Steps will be taken after the court gives its order.” KK Ramesh, a social activist, filed a petition in the Madurai Bench seeking to reduce the working hours of liquor shops. During the hearing on Monday, the court posed several questions to the government, including a reduction of working hours and displaying price lists at all Tasmac outlets.

