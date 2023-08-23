Two years on, Tiruppur GH's wait for post office continues

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Two years after space was allotted in the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital (TMCH), India Post is yet to start a branch post office on the hospital premises allegedly because of rent revision rules followed by the state and union governments.

N Shanmuga Sundaramm, a social activist, said,” Two years ago, the TMCH administration allocated a large room for the postal department in the facility. Despite sending the proposal, the postal department has not responded yet. As a result, patients and relatives have to travel 2 km to the closest post office.”

Durairaj, a patient’s relative said, "My uncle was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago. Since his family needed money, he decided to get money from PSU Bank in Tiruchy. One of his friends informed the bank manager in Tiruchy about the situation, but the officials demanded a bank passbook and a written authorisation letter. I was struck, we didn’t have any post office inside the facility for sending these original documents. After traveling for 5 km, I found a post office on Palladam Road.”

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Post Office (Tiruppur) Vijaya Dhanasekaran said, “We inspected the space allotted on the hospital premises and found it satisfactory. But we couldn’t start operations from there due to rent issues. We are a central government department and rent is revised once in five years, but as per PWD rules, rent is revised every three years. So, this is causing the delay. I will talk to superiors and resolve the issue as early as possible.”

