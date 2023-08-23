‘Will quit politics if Udhaya clears UPSC prelims’: TN BJP state president

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Condemning the recent remarks of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin against Governor RN Ravi, BJP state president K Annamalai said the DMK harbours a negative mindset about NEET. "Udhayanidhi has asked the governor to resign from his post and face elections. I dare Udhayanidhi to first resign and attempt to clear the UPSC preliminary exam or the TNPSC group IV examination. If he clears that exam, I am ready to quit politics. The 7.5 % reservation for government school students was possible only because of NEET," he said.



Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Annamalai said, "The number of government school students securing MBBS seats through NEET is increasing every year. Following the revision of the state syllabus in 2019-20, students in Tamil Nadu don't even need special training for NEET. An RTI reply from the state government in 2021 said 40% of government school students who got MBBS seats did not receive NEET coaching. The government should still provide them with skill-based training on how to attend the exam. But, the DMK government has stopped teaching our students through the E-Box learning platform."



"Uhayanidhi Stalin should have sought advice from senior leaders before making a promise on NEET exemption. Now, he claims that they will secure the exemption if Congress is voted to power at the centre. But, it is not possible as education is in the concurrent list," the BJP leader added.



Responding to VCK leader Thirumavalavan's comments on the meeting between actor Rajinikanth and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Annamalai said if Adityanath was the Tamil Nadu CM, there would no more be violence against women or caste clashes in the state. "What is wrong with Rajinikanth bowing in front of Adityanath? The DMK people did the same for Chief Minister M K Stalin and Minister Anbil Magesh.

Even an MLA who is older than Udhayanidhi bowed towards him in the assembly. Won't Thirumavalavan talk about that? As he claimed, the BJP and RSS are not the reasons for caste disputes in educational institutions. As his party was founded on the basis of falsehoods, leaders like Krishnasamy and John Pandian are not with him today. His ideology is losing acceptance," alleged Annamalai.

TIRUNELVELI: Condemning the recent remarks of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin against Governor RN Ravi, BJP state president K Annamalai said the DMK harbours a negative mindset about NEET. "Udhayanidhi has asked the governor to resign from his post and face elections. I dare Udhayanidhi to first resign and attempt to clear the UPSC preliminary exam or the TNPSC group IV examination. If he clears that exam, I am ready to quit politics. The 7.5 % reservation for government school students was possible only because of NEET," he said. Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Annamalai said, "The number of government school students securing MBBS seats through NEET is increasing every year. Following the revision of the state syllabus in 2019-20, students in Tamil Nadu don't even need special training for NEET. An RTI reply from the state government in 2021 said 40% of government school students who got MBBS seats did not receive NEET coaching. The government should still provide them with skill-based training on how to attend the exam. But, the DMK government has stopped teaching our students through the E-Box learning platform." "Uhayanidhi Stalin should have sought advice from senior leaders before making a promise on NEET exemption. Now, he claims that they will secure the exemption if Congress is voted to power at the centre. But, it is not possible as education is in the concurrent list," the BJP leader added. Responding to VCK leader Thirumavalavan's comments on the meeting between actor Rajinikanth and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Annamalai said if Adityanath was the Tamil Nadu CM, there would no more be violence against women or caste clashes in the state. "What is wrong with Rajinikanth bowing in front of Adityanath? The DMK people did the same for Chief Minister M K Stalin and Minister Anbil Magesh. Even an MLA who is older than Udhayanidhi bowed towards him in the assembly. Won't Thirumavalavan talk about that? As he claimed, the BJP and RSS are not the reasons for caste disputes in educational institutions. As his party was founded on the basis of falsehoods, leaders like Krishnasamy and John Pandian are not with him today. His ideology is losing acceptance," alleged Annamalai.