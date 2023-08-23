World Economic Forum: Centre for advanced manufacturing may come up in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government is holding discussions with industries to set up the ‘India Centre for Advanced Manufacturing’ in Chennai by drawing global expertise from the World Economic Forum and insights of Guidance Tamil Nadu.

A discussion was held on Tuesday, wherein 20 business leaders deliberated on focus areas of the centre which include technology adoption and innovation, industry-academia engagement and sustainable production.

This could be the next big thing in Tamil Nadu’s industrial landscape: India Centre for Advanced Manufacturing.



August 22, 2023

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said the centre’s three-fold objectives include supporting high-end innovation, new business models and digital transformation for manufacturing companies, including SMEs. It also includes promoting industry-academia collaboration to drive innovation, workforce upskilling and research and development; and facilitating system-wide collaborations to support supply chain decarbonisation and circularity.

The state’s partnership with World Economic Forum and other stakeholders is crucial in elevating Tamil Nadu to higher value-add segments of the manufacturing value chain. Amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s transformative technological advancements and supply chain disruptions, these efforts are expected to equip industries to adopt new technologies and maintain competitiveness, a release said.

Earlier this year, the then Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu had announced in the Assembly that Guidance will act as the operational arm of the World Economic Forum’s Advanced Manufacturing Value Chain platform. The centre is likely to be operational by January 2024 in line with the Global Investors Meet.

“Leapfrogging into the future of manufacturing using principles of ‘Industry 4.0’ is crucial to achieving Chief Minister MK Stalin’s target of a $1 trillion economy in Tamil Nadu. We have already started the digital transformation process, and Tamil Nadu becoming the capital of advanced manufacturing will further bolster our efforts,” he added.

