Adi Dravidar hostels in Tamil Nadu to get Rs 50K/year for maintenance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Adi Dravidar Welfare Department has allocated Rs 6.5 crore for emergency maintenance works in 1,302 hostels functioning under it. According to a government order issued on June 19, each hostel will get Rs 5,000 per month for 10 months.

The wardens can use it to repair pipes, bathrooms and toilets, buy toiletries, rent vehicles and cover medical expenses for students. The department has disbursed Rs 3.25 crore to the districts for the first half of the year.

Wardens and staff working in the hostels welcomed the move as linking wardens to maintenance works would help to ensure that the works are done properly. “Earlier, the funds for maintenance works would be sent to the district welfare officer in March and they would forge bills with the help of the junior engineers in the department to siphon the money. The wardens would have no knowledge of it and spend their own money to get the repairs done,” said a member of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department Teachers-Warden Federation.

However, they added that the department should provide maintenance amounts according to the number of students in each hostel. “There are hostels that have only 50 students and those which have more than 500 students. Allocating Rs 5,000 per month for both hostels will not work. The department should consider this request,” said a warden working in Cuddalore district.

