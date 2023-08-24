Calendar manufacturers in Tamil Nadu hope to achieve 100 per cent sales due to political orders

Harini M By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: As Tamil Nadu gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the calendar manufacturers in Sivakasi expect an increase in their sales and are hopeful to achieve 100% sales this year. They say, despite all odds, such a hike in sales occurs due to the bulk orders they get prior to election seasons.

Sivakasi accounts for the state's 80%-85% of the calendar production. Every year on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi, calendar manufacturing units in Sivakasi release their albums. This year, accordingly, they released the albums on Aadi 18 (August 3) and various business firms have started placing orders.

Due to the enormous hike in the prices of raw materials used in calendar manufacturing, the price of calendars consequently saw a hike of 35% during the beginning of the season last year and further went up to 50%.



Tamil Nadu Calendar Manufacturers Association Secretary K Jeyasankar said, every year, they witness a 10% increase in calendar sales. "However, due to the price hike, we faced over 15% reduction in sales last year. With the Lok Sabha election close at hand, we are hopeful of achieving 100% sales owing to bulk orders placed by people in politics. In previous years, whenever an election was around, the calendar business saw a hike in sales. This year too, we expect the sales to peak in December due to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election," he said.



Kalai Calendars in Sivakasi engaged in the calendar manufacturing business has been functional for over 27 years now. The proprietor of the business SC Murugan said, unlike last year, the calendar business had a good time during the 2021 assembly elections as it witnessed a 25% increase in orders from political parties. "Majority of the orders placed by political parties were for daily calendars, for which the inquiries went on till February," he said, adding that the firm saw good sales during the local body elections too.



Jeyasankar said, that in order to meet the customer's expectations for the varieties in calendars, manufacturers have been coming up with unique and innovative calendar models. "Following the huge success of QR code calendars last year, an improved version of the QR code calendar model has been introduced this year," he said.



He further added that the latest calendars will include features such as the significance of the day, horoscope generation using a person's name, and nakshatra through QR code scanning. "The new launches include 'Nerangaalam', a table calendar with a clock attached to it, and 'Pavalakkal calendar', a framed calendar with stone works. While production of customised calendars begins as soon as the manufacturers receive orders from firms, readymade productions like calendar cakes began in July," he added.



When speaking about the employment opportunities during this season, Jeyasankar said calendar manufacturing works, which usually concludes by the end of December, often gets extended by 15-20 days whenever an election is at bay. This creates additional employment opportunities for workers, he added.

Despite the prices of raw materials somehow remaining under control this year, owing to the hike in electricity charges and the revised labour wages, the manufacturers anticipate a narrow possibility of a 5% hike in calendar price. The manufacturers said as they depend on electricity for carrying out various works, including offset printing, lamination, scoring, plate making, etc., the 40% hike in electricity charges in September last year has taken a toll on calendar business.

