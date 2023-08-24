Cauvery row: Karnataka cites monsoon failure, says can't compel to release water to TN

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka government has informed the Supreme Court that it cannot guarantee the stipulated release of water to Tamil Nadu due to the distress condition in the Cauvery basin caused by the failure of the southwest monsoon.

It further stated that it is not obliged and cannot be compelled to ensure stipulated release of water totalling to 177.25 TMC to Tamil Nadu.

Calling TNs application “wholly misconceived”, Karnataka govt in its affidavit filed by Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Water Resources, Karnataka has said, “The prayer (demanding the release of 24,000 cusecs per day from the reservoirs in Karnataka is based on an assumption that this water year is a normal water year. The prayer (for ensuring "the stipulated release from the month of September, 2023 (36.76 tmc)" has no legal basis, since the said quantity is stipulated in a normal water year and this water year being a distressed water year so far, it is not applicable.”

What is TN saying?

The response has been filed in TN govt’s plea to direct direct Karnataka to release forthwith 24,000 cusecs of water from its reservoirs to save the standing paddy crops. Tamil Nadu in its plea said the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had on August 11, 2023, reduced the water to be released by Karnataka for 15 days (from August 11) from KRS and Kabini reservoirs to be realised at Billigundulu on the interstate border to 10,000 cusecs (0.864 tmcft per day) from 15,000 cusecs.

“But even this has not been complied with by the Karnataka government,” Tamil Nadu said.

Karnataka govt while levelling allegations of TN misusing the storage has said that although TN as on June 1, 2023 had storage of 69.777 TMC and Karnataka ensured 26.768 TMC as of August 22, 2023 but TN maintained a live storage of only 21.655 TMC and has excessively drawn 69.777 TMC.

Terming the urgency pleaded by MK Stalin govt as “wholly misleading”, Karnataka govt has said that there is enough water in the state as Karnataka govt has been ensuring 10000 cusecs of water at the inter-State Biligundlu which is 0.864 TMC per day.

Underscoring Karnataka’s requirement for water which from 2023-24 is 200.360 TMC from four reservoirs, state has said that Karnataka’s reasonable needs are at serious risk as entire current storage plus likely inflow is not sufficient for the crops in Karnataka and for meeting the drinking water requirements of towns and villages including the mega city of Bangalore.

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka government has informed the Supreme Court that it cannot guarantee the stipulated release of water to Tamil Nadu due to the distress condition in the Cauvery basin caused by the failure of the southwest monsoon. It further stated that it is not obliged and cannot be compelled to ensure stipulated release of water totalling to 177.25 TMC to Tamil Nadu. Calling TNs application “wholly misconceived”, Karnataka govt in its affidavit filed by Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Water Resources, Karnataka has said, “The prayer (demanding the release of 24,000 cusecs per day from the reservoirs in Karnataka is based on an assumption that this water year is a normal water year. The prayer (for ensuring "the stipulated release from the month of September, 2023 (36.76 tmc)" has no legal basis, since the said quantity is stipulated in a normal water year and this water year being a distressed water year so far, it is not applicable.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What is TN saying? The response has been filed in TN govt’s plea to direct direct Karnataka to release forthwith 24,000 cusecs of water from its reservoirs to save the standing paddy crops. Tamil Nadu in its plea said the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had on August 11, 2023, reduced the water to be released by Karnataka for 15 days (from August 11) from KRS and Kabini reservoirs to be realised at Billigundulu on the interstate border to 10,000 cusecs (0.864 tmcft per day) from 15,000 cusecs. “But even this has not been complied with by the Karnataka government,” Tamil Nadu said. Karnataka govt while levelling allegations of TN misusing the storage has said that although TN as on June 1, 2023 had storage of 69.777 TMC and Karnataka ensured 26.768 TMC as of August 22, 2023 but TN maintained a live storage of only 21.655 TMC and has excessively drawn 69.777 TMC. Terming the urgency pleaded by MK Stalin govt as “wholly misleading”, Karnataka govt has said that there is enough water in the state as Karnataka govt has been ensuring 10000 cusecs of water at the inter-State Biligundlu which is 0.864 TMC per day. Underscoring Karnataka’s requirement for water which from 2023-24 is 200.360 TMC from four reservoirs, state has said that Karnataka’s reasonable needs are at serious risk as entire current storage plus likely inflow is not sufficient for the crops in Karnataka and for meeting the drinking water requirements of towns and villages including the mega city of Bangalore.