 'Common syllabus for all universities is a dictatorial move'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Condemning the implementation of a common syllabus for all universities, Anna University former vice-chancellor E Balagurusamy said it is a dictatorial, derogatory, and detrimental move.



Balagurusamy, in his press statement, said it is very strange and unfortunate that the Tamil Nadu Government (through the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education) has recently ordered all the universities and autonomous colleges in the state to implement a common curriculum from this academic year. The move is highly dictatorial, derogatory, and detrimental to the quality of education, research, and innovation in higher education in the state, he said.



He further stated that it appears that neither the minister for higher education nor the members of the council have understood the role of the State Council for Higher Education. "State councils were established in all the states of India as per the National Policy on Education of 1986 with the whole purpose of overseeing the implementation of UGC guidelines in the universities and colleges. And therefore, the council has no power or authority to direct the universities or autonomous colleges to implement its decisions or the whimsical views of the state government or the minister," he pointed out.

ALSO READ | TN Governor pooh-poohs common syllabus, says universities free to junk it



He also stated that the vice-chancellors are custodians of universities and are supposed to protect the academic freedom and administrative rights of their universities from the onslaught of politicians and other external forces.

ALSO READ | All universities in TN to have common syllabus



"It is really unfortunate that most vice-chancellors become 'deaf and dumb' in the presence of the minister. Vice-chancellors should have the courage to say 'no' when it is needed in order to uphold the reputation of their universities even during adverse circumstances," he added.

MADURAI: Condemning the implementation of a common syllabus for all universities, Anna University former vice-chancellor E Balagurusamy said it is a dictatorial, derogatory, and detrimental move. Balagurusamy, in his press statement, said it is very strange and unfortunate that the Tamil Nadu Government (through the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education) has recently ordered all the universities and autonomous colleges in the state to implement a common curriculum from this academic year. The move is highly dictatorial, derogatory, and detrimental to the quality of education, research, and innovation in higher education in the state, he said. He further stated that it appears that neither the minister for higher education nor the members of the council have understood the role of the State Council for Higher Education. "State councils were established in all the states of India as per the National Policy on Education of 1986 with the whole purpose of overseeing the implementation of UGC guidelines in the universities and colleges. And therefore, the council has no power or authority to direct the universities or autonomous colleges to implement its decisions or the whimsical views of the state government or the minister," he pointed out. ALSO READ | TN Governor pooh-poohs common syllabus, says universities free to junk it He also stated that the vice-chancellors are custodians of universities and are supposed to protect the academic freedom and administrative rights of their universities from the onslaught of politicians and other external forces. ALSO READ | All universities in TN to have common syllabus "It is really unfortunate that most vice-chancellors become 'deaf and dumb' in the presence of the minister. Vice-chancellors should have the courage to say 'no' when it is needed in order to uphold the reputation of their universities even during adverse circumstances," he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });