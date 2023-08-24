EPS slams Tamil Nadu CM for ‘not taking concrete step’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing serious concern over the attack, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for not taking any concrete steps to protect the fishermen.

Palaniswami, in a statement here, said the chief minister should have deputed the fisheries minister to extend necessary assistance and relief to the fishermen affected by the attacks. “When I wrote letters to the central government on various issues, Stalin as the leader of the opposition had made sarcastic remarks calling me a slave.

Now, people wonder whether Stalin has become a paper tiger for writing letters to the centre,” he added. Palaniswami also said the Coastal Security Group started by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was functioning efficiently “but now the CSG is not visible”. He said the CSG should be brought back to action and the government should extend relief to the affected fishermen immediately.

Rs 1.23 crore relief to 33 whose boats were seized by SL

The state government has sanctioned Rs 1.23 crore as relief assistance to the owners of 33 boats that were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy and now become unusable. Of the 33 fishermen, 21 are owners of motorised boats while 12 are country boat owners. While the owners of motorised boats would get Rs 5 lakh each as relief, the country boat owners would get Rs 1.5 lakh each.

CHENNAI: Expressing serious concern over the attack, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for not taking any concrete steps to protect the fishermen. Palaniswami, in a statement here, said the chief minister should have deputed the fisheries minister to extend necessary assistance and relief to the fishermen affected by the attacks. “When I wrote letters to the central government on various issues, Stalin as the leader of the opposition had made sarcastic remarks calling me a slave. Now, people wonder whether Stalin has become a paper tiger for writing letters to the centre,” he added. Palaniswami also said the Coastal Security Group started by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was functioning efficiently “but now the CSG is not visible”. He said the CSG should be brought back to action and the government should extend relief to the affected fishermen immediately.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rs 1.23 crore relief to 33 whose boats were seized by SL The state government has sanctioned Rs 1.23 crore as relief assistance to the owners of 33 boats that were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy and now become unusable. Of the 33 fishermen, 21 are owners of motorised boats while 12 are country boat owners. While the owners of motorised boats would get Rs 5 lakh each as relief, the country boat owners would get Rs 1.5 lakh each.