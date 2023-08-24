Home States Tamil Nadu

Krishnagiri RDO yet to begin probe into home delivery death

Though police have booked a case, they are awaiting a report from Krishnagiri RDO S Babu, who is yet to start inquiry.

Published: 24th August 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

home delivery death

A Krishnagiri woman died after delivering baby during home birth

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A day-old infant, whose mother died due to blood loss after delivery in her home at Puliyampatti village near Pochampalli, is healthy and health workers administered BCG ( Bacille Calmette - Guerin) and other vaccines to him on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, M Loganayagi (27) gave birth to the boy and died due to complications. The baby was taken to a private clinic in Pochampalli on Tuesday for a check-up and he was discharged in the night, sources said. 

The couple M Loganayagi and D Madesh (27), a native of Hanumanthapuram in Dharmapuri, allegedly believed in naturopathy and avoided allopathy medicine and treatment during her pregnancy. 
Sources added that after Loganayagi’s death, Madesh allegedly tried to harm himself.  He suffered injuries in the nose. 

ALSO READ  | Krishnagiri woman delivers baby at home, dies of complications; probe on 

Though police have booked a case, they are awaiting a report from Krishnagiri RDO S Babu, who is yet to start an inquiry. Based on his report, police would take action, sources said. Meanwhile, sources in the health department said fringe groups have been talking to pregnant women about home delivery under the pretext of promoting traditional medicine.  Loganayagi allegedly attended one such meeting five months ago in Theni, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishnagiri RDO home delivery death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp