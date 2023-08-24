Krishnagiri RDO yet to begin probe into home delivery death

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A day-old infant, whose mother died due to blood loss after delivery in her home at Puliyampatti village near Pochampalli, is healthy and health workers administered BCG ( Bacille Calmette - Guerin) and other vaccines to him on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, M Loganayagi (27) gave birth to the boy and died due to complications. The baby was taken to a private clinic in Pochampalli on Tuesday for a check-up and he was discharged in the night, sources said.

The couple M Loganayagi and D Madesh (27), a native of Hanumanthapuram in Dharmapuri, allegedly believed in naturopathy and avoided allopathy medicine and treatment during her pregnancy.

Sources added that after Loganayagi’s death, Madesh allegedly tried to harm himself. He suffered injuries in the nose.

ALSO READ | Krishnagiri woman delivers baby at home, dies of complications; probe on

Though police have booked a case, they are awaiting a report from Krishnagiri RDO S Babu, who is yet to start an inquiry. Based on his report, police would take action, sources said. Meanwhile, sources in the health department said fringe groups have been talking to pregnant women about home delivery under the pretext of promoting traditional medicine. Loganayagi allegedly attended one such meeting five months ago in Theni, they added.

KRISHNAGIRI: A day-old infant, whose mother died due to blood loss after delivery in her home at Puliyampatti village near Pochampalli, is healthy and health workers administered BCG ( Bacille Calmette - Guerin) and other vaccines to him on Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, M Loganayagi (27) gave birth to the boy and died due to complications. The baby was taken to a private clinic in Pochampalli on Tuesday for a check-up and he was discharged in the night, sources said. The couple M Loganayagi and D Madesh (27), a native of Hanumanthapuram in Dharmapuri, allegedly believed in naturopathy and avoided allopathy medicine and treatment during her pregnancy. Sources added that after Loganayagi’s death, Madesh allegedly tried to harm himself. He suffered injuries in the nose. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Krishnagiri woman delivers baby at home, dies of complications; probe on Though police have booked a case, they are awaiting a report from Krishnagiri RDO S Babu, who is yet to start an inquiry. Based on his report, police would take action, sources said. Meanwhile, sources in the health department said fringe groups have been talking to pregnant women about home delivery under the pretext of promoting traditional medicine. Loganayagi allegedly attended one such meeting five months ago in Theni, they added.