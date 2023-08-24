Online e-service portal generating incomplete lost document reports

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The e-service portal (https://eservices.tnpolice.gov.in) meant for reporting the loss of documents including passports, registration certificates and driving licenses, has been generating incomplete Lost Document Reports (LDRs), as it sometimes lacks information about the applicant or the lost document itself.

The State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) which manages the portal acknowledged the error and assured to resolve the issue in a day or two. However, a few users say the portal has been generating incomplete LDRs for more than a year.

The portal requests details from users, including their name, document details and additional information. Once users upload their proof of identity and pay the fee of Rs 50, the system will generate the online report. A 27-year-old woman said that during the second stage of verification at the Passport Service Centre, an officer informed her that her father’s name was missing from the LDR.

“I misplaced my passport two years back while relocating from Coimbatore to Chennai and applied for a re-issuance of my passport recently. I was told my application was rejected.” She said she had provided the necessary information online, but it was not reflected in the report. The officer then instructed her to book another appointment. She downloaded the LDR in October last year and again for the second time in August this year.

Similarly, a resident of Korattur encountered a similar problem as the LDR failed to include the location where the passport was issued. “Despite explicitly indicating that the passport was issued in Chennai, the field corresponding to the issued location was left blank in the final report. Hence, I was told LDR was invalid and asked to get a new LDR,” said another passport applicant.

With an aim to simplify the process of reporting a loss of documents, the police introduced the online facility in September 2017. The online LDR was treated as a non-traceable report issued by the police, based on which new passports and other documents were issued. Earlier, for re-issuance of a passport, the applicant had to submit an FIR and a missing complaint.

A motor vehicle inspector said, “In a few instances involving the issuance of duplicate registration certificate (RC) applications, we observed that the vehicle’s chassis number was absent in the LDR copy. We have communicated this to the police.”

A senior police officer associated with the SCRB said, “Our technical team is actively addressing the issue. The issue will be sorted out in a day or two.”

(With inputs from Sahaya Novinston Lobo)

