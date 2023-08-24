Public property defacement: Tiruchy corporation tightens grip, collects restoration amount as fine

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Cracking down on those defacing public property despite measures like the installation of dedicated poster boards in all zones for advertising, the city corporation has begun to impose fines, deduced by taking into account the labour and material costs for restoration, on the offenders, officials said.

Sources said that the civic body took the decision after considering reports from all the city zones.

"Last year, we held a meeting with printers and those pasting posters and requested them not to paste notices on public properties. Following their requests and taking into account their livelihood, we decided to install poster boards at prominent places in the city.

Even after providing such a facility, some continued to deface public properties. Though we issued several warnings, they ignored it. Therefore, we have decided to impose harsh fines on such offenders," a source said. Senior officials said that the offenders would have to pay for the beautification of the defaced property.

"There is no fixed fine amount. It would be decided upon after taking an estimate of the labour and material costs for repainting the public property defaced," an official said. Sources said that the corporation recently took such action against those who defaced the compound wall of the district court.

The printers and advertisers will also be contacted to identify the offenders, officials said. "A merchant or others bringing out posters on offers or announcements have to ensure that they are not pasted on public property. Otherwise, they would face fines as well," an official said. On the corporation’s move, V Balakrishnan, a resident of Sakthi Nagar, said,

“This should have been implemented last year itself. If such fines continue to be imposed, it would create fear among the offenders and the corporation will be able to control the menace within a month or two.

